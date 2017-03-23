Orleans Civil District Court runoff: ...

Orleans Civil District Court runoff: Johnson, Montero advance after heated primary

Rachael Johnson, left, and Suzy Montero advanced to an April 29 runoff in the election for Orleans Civil District Court, Division B. A contentious primary election for the Division B seat in Orleans Civil District Court ended Saturday with attorneys Suzy Montero and Rachael Johnson heading to an April 29 runoff. Marie Williams finished third in the race.

