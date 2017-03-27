Orleans Civil Court race: Ban on attack ads tossed out days after heated primary
Rachael Johnson, left, and Suzy Montero advanced to an April 29 runoff in the election for Orleans Civil District Court, Division B. A ruling that barred Orleans Parish Civil District Court judicial candidate Suzanne Montero from running attack ads was tossed out by an appellate court Wednesday . A previous ruling, issued on the eve of last week's primary election, had prohibited her from continuing with the ads that questioned her opponent's professional experience.
