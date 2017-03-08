Oil Companies Land a Victory in Louis...

Oil Companies Land a Victory in Louisiana Coastal Lawsuit

Read more: Insurance Journal West

A federal appeals court on March 3 refused to revive a Louisiana levee board's lawsuit blaming dozens of oil and gas companies for damage to the state's fragile coast, a major victory for energy companies and their political supporters who cast the suit as an attack on a vital state industry. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling upheld a federal judge's 2015 decision in favor of energy companies that argued the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East lacked legal standing to bring its damage claims, which could have cost the oil companies billions of dollars.

