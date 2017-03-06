Northeast Louisiana Genealogical and ...

Northeast Louisiana Genealogical and Historical Society to meet

9 hrs ago Read more: Concordia Sentinel

The Northeast Louisiana Genealogical and Historical Society will meet at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the Ouachita Public Library Main Branch. The guest speaker will be Mr. Ted Brode.

