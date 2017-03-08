News roundup: Louisiana seeking lende...

News roundup: Louisiana seeking lenders to administer flood aid loans ...

Louisiana is looking for lending organizations to dole out aid to qualifying small businesses impacted by the March and August 2016 floods. As The Associated Press reports, the state's flood recovery task force says the Office of Community Development is seeking nonprofits, community development financial institutions and federal credit unions to administer partially forgivable loans through the Restore Louisiana Small Business Program.

