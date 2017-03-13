New Wildlife and Fisheries secretary ...

New Wildlife and Fisheries secretary tours Louisiana to talk with Legislators

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

Picturesque rivers and lakes, something many north Louisianians and most of the state can find either in their backyards or right around the corner. The new Wildlife and Fisheries secretary says the governor gave him a very specific goal to make sure that view and what comes with it doesn't change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 4 min Subduction Zone 220,122
Would you date with People with Herpes? 14 hr karally 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) 15 hr Sinersareweall 585
Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi... Mar 6 averagejoe 1
News Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ... Mar 3 Palin s Turkey Th... 4
good child custody lawyer (Mar '16) Mar 1 Richard1366 2
Handy Mandy Feb 24 old friend 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,470 • Total comments across all topics: 279,530,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC