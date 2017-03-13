New Wildlife and Fisheries secretary tours Louisiana to talk with Legislators
Picturesque rivers and lakes, something many north Louisianians and most of the state can find either in their backyards or right around the corner. The new Wildlife and Fisheries secretary says the governor gave him a very specific goal to make sure that view and what comes with it doesn't change.
