Name released of woman killed in crash with dog

It happened around 8:45 p.m. March 7 on Old Mooringsport Road between Blackwell and Charity Phillips roads, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. Deputies say 27-year-old Heather Matingly was driving a 2004 Toyota Solara northbound when it left the roadway in a curve at a high rate of speed and hit a tree.

