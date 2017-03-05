Muslim group urges district attorney ...

Muslim group urges district attorney to cancel training

2 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

A Muslim civil rights group is urging a Louisiana district attorney to cancel a training seminar on investigating "jihadi operations" in the U.S., calling it biased and a misuse of taxpayer money. Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell's office said in a statement Thursday that it was "surprised at the objections" to this week's training seminar in Alexandria.

