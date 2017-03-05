Muslim group urges district attorney to cancel training
A Muslim civil rights group is urging a Louisiana district attorney to cancel a training seminar on investigating "jihadi operations" in the U.S., calling it biased and a misuse of taxpayer money. Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell's office said in a statement Thursday that it was "surprised at the objections" to this week's training seminar in Alexandria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|45 min
|Subduction Zone
|219,745
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|4 hr
|MIkki
|581
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|Fri
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Richard1366
|2
|Handy Mandy
|Feb 24
|old friend
|2
|Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09)
|Feb 24
|Jaydon
|2,068
|Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup
|Feb 17
|Kelkel2017
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC