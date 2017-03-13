Medicaid cuts in GOP health plan coul...

Medicaid cuts in GOP health plan could have major impact in Louisiana; here's who would be affected

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy shakes hands with attendees following his town hall meeting Friday, February 24, 2017, at City Hall in Breaux Bridge, La. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy shakes hands with attendees following his town hall meeting Friday, February 24, 2017, at City Hall in Breaux Bridge, La.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 1 min Dogen 220,410
Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15) 11 hr lani 4
Would you date with People with Herpes? Mar 13 karally 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Mar 13 Sinersareweall 585
Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi... Mar 6 averagejoe 1
News Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ... Mar 3 Palin s Turkey Th... 4
good child custody lawyer (Mar '16) Mar 1 Richard1366 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,418 • Total comments across all topics: 279,690,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC