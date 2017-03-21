Many older Louisianians will likely pay more under Republican health plan
Older Louisianans who buy their own health insurance are likely to pay more under the Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act , according to a Times-Picayune analysis of data collected by The Associated Press. Given that the state voted overwhelmingly for Donald Trump in the 2016 election, many voters who helped put Trump in office could see their tax credits for health insurance drop under the GOP proposal.
