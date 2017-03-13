Man sues Louisiana doughnut shop after father dies from allergic reaction
A Georgia man is suing a Louisiana doughnut shop over claims that his father died of an allergic reaction after eating an apple fritter. The son's attorneys on Thursday filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Dynasty Donuts LLC, a Lafayette company doing business as Rickey Meche's Donut King.
