LSMSA students compete at Louisiana Thespian Festival

Students from the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches attended the Louisiana Thespian Festival held Jan. 28-29 at Northwestern State University. Attending are, front row from left, Sidney Paulk, Grace Messina, Madi Bolin, Caroline Adkins and Vi Kinney; second row, Annie Noel, Caitlyn Morrison, Kelsey Meshell, Grace Dumdaw, Sierra Bailey and Shona McCullough; third row, Parker Felterman, Rory Marziale, Anne-Marie Higginbotham, Caroline Koonce, Samantha Wright, Lucy Rhymes and Charlie Roppolo; fourth row, Emma Millisor, Caitlin Foster, Beth Fontenot and Emma Miller; and fifth row, Mason Rutledge, Hailey Kastner, Halle Mahfouz, Ben Bordelon, Jeff Thomakos, Jared Hulsey and Edouard Ferrell.

