Love Wins in Louisiana

Alvaro M. Huerta of the National Immigration Law Center spent Wednesday morning reminding a court that, despite how far we've come, our nation still needs to protect the freedom to marry. The client, Viet "Victor" Anh Vo, was denied the right to marry the love of his life in his hometown in Louisiana.

