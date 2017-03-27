Louisiana's 50-year coastal master plan, $644 million annual plan backed by governor
This chart describes how the $50 billion the state plans to raise to pay for coastal Master Plan projects would be spent. Gov. John Bel Edwards urged the Louisiana Legislature on Monday to approve the 2017 update of the state's $50 billion, 50-year master plan for coastal restoration and hurricane protection .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|5 min
|THE LONE WORKER
|220,719
|Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|lani
|4
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|Mar 13
|karally
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Mar 13
|Sinersareweall
|585
|Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi...
|Mar 6
|averagejoe
|1
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|Mar 3
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Richard1366
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC