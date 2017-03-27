Louisiana's 50-year coastal master pl...

Louisiana's 50-year coastal master plan, $644 million annual plan backed by governor

This chart describes how the $50 billion the state plans to raise to pay for coastal Master Plan projects would be spent. Gov. John Bel Edwards urged the Louisiana Legislature on Monday to approve the 2017 update of the state's $50 billion, 50-year master plan for coastal restoration and hurricane protection .

Chicago, IL

