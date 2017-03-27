Louisianans for Prison Alternatives h...

Louisianans for Prison Alternatives hosts prison reform policy meeting

On Monday, a group of prison reform advocates and formerly incarcerated people will discuss ways to get less people behind bars. Louisianans for Prison Alternatives has been hosting meetings across the state to review the approved recommendations by the Justice Reinvestment Task Force .

