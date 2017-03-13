Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy holds ribbon cutting for new blended learning center

Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy held a ribbon cutting for its Baton Rouge Blended Learning Center on March 8. From left are Perry Daniel, K12 deputy regional vice president; Dujan Johnson, CSAL, Inc. superintendent; Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy Head of School Danielle Scott-Johnson; and CSAL, Inc. board members Gideon Carter, Jacqueline Royal and Marvin Mitchell. Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy held a ribbon cutting for its Baton Rouge Blended Learning Center on March 8. From left are Perry Daniel, K12 deputy regional vice president; Dujan Johnson, CSAL, Inc. superintendent; Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy Head of School Danielle Scott-Johnson; and CSAL, Inc. board members Gideon Carter, Jacqueline Royal and Marvin Mitchell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.