Louisiana teen sentenced to prison for breaking into trooper's home
The Times-Picayune reported Sunday that St. Charles Parish court records state 19-year-old Dillyn Austin pleaded guilty and will serve about 11 months in prison. Authorities say Austin stole several firearms from the home of trooper Victor Taylor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|36 min
|Dogen
|220,717
|Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|lani
|4
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|Mar 13
|karally
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Mar 13
|Sinersareweall
|585
|Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi...
|Mar 6
|averagejoe
|1
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|Mar 3
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Richard1366
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC