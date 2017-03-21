Louisiana teen charged as adult pleads guilty to killing relative, 91
A 16-year-old charged as an adult in the death of a 91-year-old relative has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter. Bossier Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin tells KTBS-TV that Donzell Hogan will be sentenced May 30 and could be sent to prison until he's 31 for killing Ludella Scott and stealing her Social Security payment.
