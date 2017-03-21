Louisiana teen charged as adult plead...

Louisiana teen charged as adult pleads guilty to killing relative, 91

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

A 16-year-old charged as an adult in the death of a 91-year-old relative has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter. Bossier Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin tells KTBS-TV that Donzell Hogan will be sentenced May 30 and could be sent to prison until he's 31 for killing Ludella Scott and stealing her Social Security payment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 22 min Dogen 220,475
Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15) Mon lani 4
Would you date with People with Herpes? Mar 13 karally 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Mar 13 Sinersareweall 585
Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi... Mar 6 averagejoe 1
News Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ... Mar 3 Palin s Turkey Th... 4
good child custody lawyer (Mar '16) Mar 1 Richard1366 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,197 • Total comments across all topics: 279,728,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC