Louisiana teen charged as adult pleads guilty to killing relative, 91

A 16-year-old charged as an adult in the death of a 91-year-old relative has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter. Bossier Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin tells KTBS-TV that Donzell Hogan will be sentenced May 30 and could be sent to prison until he's 31 for killing Ludella Scott and stealing her Social Security payment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.