Louisiana Spotlight: Tackling the state's prison population problem

Jimmy LeBlanc, secretary of Louisiana's Department of Public Safety and Corrections, greets Gov. John Bel Edwards at a meeting of the Louisiana Justice Reinvestment Task Force at the State Capitol. Jimmy LeBlanc, secretary of Louisiana's Department of Public Safety and Corrections, greets Gov. John Bel Edwards at a meeting of the Louisiana Justice Reinvestment Task Force at the State Capitol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.