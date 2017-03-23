Louisiana Spotlight: Gov. John Bel Edwards' business tax plan leaves many with questions
Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during the Beyond the Badge ceremony which honored Louisiana Law Enforcement officers for "acts of kindness beyond their official duties. Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks during the Beyond the Badge ceremony which honored Louisiana Law Enforcement officers for "acts of kindness beyond their official duties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|41 min
|Aura Mytha
|220,694
|Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|lani
|4
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|Mar 13
|karally
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Mar 13
|Sinersareweall
|585
|Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi...
|Mar 6
|averagejoe
|1
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|Mar 3
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Richard1366
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC