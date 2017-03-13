Louisiana sheriff's deputy shot, killed while on-duty
Louisiana State Trooper Senior Bryan Lee, left, addresses media about the fatal shooting of an East Baton Rouge Sheriff Deputy as East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sheriff Deputy spokesperson Casey Hick, second from left, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, second from right, and Baton Rouge Police Chief Carl Dabadie listen Sunday, March 19, 2017, in Baton Rouge, La. The deputy was killed while doing investigative work at a strip mall on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|14 min
|THE LONE WORKER
|220,393
|Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15)
|4 hr
|lani
|4
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|Mar 13
|karally
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Mar 13
|Sinersareweall
|585
|Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi...
|Mar 6
|averagejoe
|1
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|Mar 3
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Richard1366
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC