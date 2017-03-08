Louisiana Public Broadcasting to premiere Zachary Richard's...

Historic photos provide the backdrop for 'Attakapas: The Cajun Story,' a multi-media concert recorded live with artist Zachary Richard at the Manship Theatre in Baton Rouge. A Cajun sugar cane worker, the dirt still under his nails, shows his hand of cards to his son in this image from 'Attakapas: The Cajun Story.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.