Louisiana Public Broadcasting to premiere Zachary Richard's...
Historic photos provide the backdrop for 'Attakapas: The Cajun Story,' a multi-media concert recorded live with artist Zachary Richard at the Manship Theatre in Baton Rouge. A Cajun sugar cane worker, the dirt still under his nails, shows his hand of cards to his son in this image from 'Attakapas: The Cajun Story.'
