Louisiana prison, sentencing overhaul plan released by Gov. John Bel Edwards
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his plans for reducing the prison population Thursday . . The bills, which have yet not been filed, would affect how long both violent and non-violent offenders spend in prison.
