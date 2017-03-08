Louisiana man arrested for explicit texts to minor

The Oligarch Files: Did billionaire fertilizer baron bail out Trump by paying millions over the odds for Florida mansion? And is THIS the Russian connection that could return to haunt the presidency? 'There was some type of exchange': Never-before-seen Michael Brown footage sheds new light on case and suggests he did NOT rob store - but had done a drug deal with the clerks Plot to hit German shopping center with multiple suicide bombers is foiled after police are tipped off about 'imminent attack' Downed bridge splits Big Sur IN HALF: Hundreds are left stranded by storm damage - with supplies being helicoptered in and families forced to live apart Hoverboard caused a house fire that killed one girl, 4, and critically injured two others after it was being charged White House intruder, 26, was apprehended by the Secret Service carrying two cans of MACE outside the president's executive ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.