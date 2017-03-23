Louisiana Legislature's leadership kn...

Louisiana Legislature's leadership knows 'very little' about John Bel Edwards' tax strategy

23 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, said he isn't very familiar with the tax strategy Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to push in the Legislature's session this spring. Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to unveil his plan for overhauling Louisiana's tax structure Monday .

