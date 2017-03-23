Louisiana Legislature's leadership knows 'very little' about John Bel Edwards' tax strategy
Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego, said he isn't very familiar with the tax strategy Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to push in the Legislature's session this spring. Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to unveil his plan for overhauling Louisiana's tax structure Monday .
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|Ent
|220,620
|Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|lani
|4
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|Mar 13
|karally
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Mar 13
|Sinersareweall
|585
|Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi...
|Mar 6
|averagejoe
|1
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|Mar 3
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Richard1366
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC