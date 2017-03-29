Louisiana is Next to Tackle the Tampo...

Louisiana is Next to Tackle the Tampon Tax

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Feministing

State Senator JP Morrell filed Senate Bill 24, which proposes allowing local governments in the state to ban the application of sales taxes on a number of feminine hygiene products including menstrual pads, tampons, and menstrual cups. Diapers for young infants are also included in the bill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Feministing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 47 min Dogen 220,748
Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15) Mar 20 lani 4
Would you date with People with Herpes? Mar 13 karally 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Mar 13 Sinersareweall 585
Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi... Mar 6 averagejoe 1
News Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ... Mar 3 Palin s Turkey Th... 4
good child custody lawyer (Mar '16) Mar 1 Richard1366 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,248 • Total comments across all topics: 279,907,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC