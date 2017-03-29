Louisiana is Next to Tackle the Tampon Tax
State Senator JP Morrell filed Senate Bill 24, which proposes allowing local governments in the state to ban the application of sales taxes on a number of feminine hygiene products including menstrual pads, tampons, and menstrual cups. Diapers for young infants are also included in the bill.
