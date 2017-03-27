Louisiana governor loses in clash ove...

Louisiana governor loses in clash over education redesign

6 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Louisiana's top public school board ignored the wishes of Gov. John Bel Edwards and moved ahead Wednesday with plans to submit a redesign of state education policies to the federal government next month. But the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted 7-4 to send the outline in April, siding with Superintendent of Education John White.

