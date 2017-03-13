Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards /...

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards / Courtesy of MGN Online

13 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced today he is launching an initiative to collect the stories of Louisianans whose lives have been impacted by new health insurance coverage through Medicaid expansion in Louisiana. Citizens are encouraged to fill out the short survey and share their story on the governor's website, http://gov.louisiana.gov/share-your-story.

