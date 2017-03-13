Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards / Courtesy of MGN Online
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced today he is launching an initiative to collect the stories of Louisianans whose lives have been impacted by new health insurance coverage through Medicaid expansion in Louisiana. Citizens are encouraged to fill out the short survey and share their story on the governor's website, http://gov.louisiana.gov/share-your-story.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|25 min
|Subduction Zone
|220,343
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|Mar 13
|karally
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Mar 13
|Sinersareweall
|585
|Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi...
|Mar 6
|averagejoe
|1
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|Mar 3
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Richard1366
|2
|Handy Mandy
|Feb 24
|old friend
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC