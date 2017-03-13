Louisiana Governor Edwards urges Congress to protect Medicaid Expansion
The question of healthcare and Medicaid will have a profound impact on those states who have opted into the Affordable Care Act Medicaid expansion. Below is a letter sent by Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards to top Congressional officials urging them to protect that part of Obamacare Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards sent a letter to congressional leaders, including Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, urging them to protect Medicaid expansion as they consider a replacement to the Affordable Care Act.
