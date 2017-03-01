Louisiana Governor Edwards, a long shot for presidential candidacy?
John Bel Edwards for president? The Louisiana governor is being touted as a Democratic Party contender on the national front. Just a little over a year in his present job, it may be a sign of the few future contenders the Democrats have available.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BayouBuzz.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|2 hr
|THE LONE WORKER
|219,698
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|4 hr
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Richard1366
|2
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Feb 26
|Phyllis sisk 4
|579
|Handy Mandy
|Feb 24
|old friend
|2
|Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09)
|Feb 24
|Jaydon
|2,068
|Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup
|Feb 17
|Kelkel2017
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC