Louisiana governor defends his LGBT-rights order in appeal

Gov. John Bel Edwards is defending his executive order that aimed to protect the rights of LGBT people in state government, saying in an appeal filed Monday that a judge erred in deciding the governor overstepped his legal authority. Edwards formally challenged Judge Todd Hernandez ' ruling in a Baton Rouge-based appeals court, nearly three months after Hernandez ruled the Democratic governor violated Louisiana's constitutional separation of powers by banning discrimination in government and state contracts based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

