Louisiana government auditing office sounds the budget alarm
The head of a nonpartisan legislative office that digs into the spending of state and local government agencies warned state lawmakers Tuesday that he's teetering on the financial edge. Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera said he's eating into his agency's reserves even as he continues to shrink staff, and lawmakers diverted $2 million from those reserves last month to help plug a state deficit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|22 min
|Dogen
|220,475
|Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15)
|Mon
|lani
|4
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|Mar 13
|karally
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Mar 13
|Sinersareweall
|585
|Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi...
|Mar 6
|averagejoe
|1
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|Mar 3
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Richard1366
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC