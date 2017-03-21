Louisiana government auditing office ...

Louisiana government auditing office sounds the budget alarm

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The head of a nonpartisan legislative office that digs into the spending of state and local government agencies warned state lawmakers Tuesday that he's teetering on the financial edge. Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera said he's eating into his agency's reserves even as he continues to shrink staff, and lawmakers diverted $2 million from those reserves last month to help plug a state deficit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 22 min Dogen 220,475
Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15) Mon lani 4
Would you date with People with Herpes? Mar 13 karally 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Mar 13 Sinersareweall 585
Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi... Mar 6 averagejoe 1
News Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ... Mar 3 Palin s Turkey Th... 4
good child custody lawyer (Mar '16) Mar 1 Richard1366 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,197 • Total comments across all topics: 279,728,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC