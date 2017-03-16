Louisiana eyes overhaul of its criminal justice system
A criminal justice task force wrapped up months of debate and put its final stamp Thursday on a package of recommendations estimated to lessen Louisiana's highest-in-the nation prison population by 13 percent over the next decade. The next move will be decided by lawmakers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|1 hr
|15th Dalai Lama
|220,254
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|Mar 13
|karally
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Mar 13
|Sinersareweall
|585
|Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi...
|Mar 6
|averagejoe
|1
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|Mar 3
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Richard1366
|2
|Handy Mandy
|Feb 24
|old friend
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC