Louisiana Election Day Reminders

15 hrs ago Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

Secretary of State Tom Schedler reminds everyone that SATURDAY, MARCH 25 is Election Day across the state. Eligible voters will be casting ballots for a variety of local candidate and proposition elections in 37 parishes, and there are also three open state representative seats in Districts 8, 42 and 92 which could be of regional interest.

