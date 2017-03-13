Louisiana district's teachers gain access to digital textbooks
Louisiana's West Carroll Parish School District announced a new partnership with Discovery Education, the leading provider of digital content and professional development for K-12 classrooms. Through this new collaboration, educators across the district will accelerate the district's ongoing transition to digital teaching and learning by integrating Discovery Education's suite of dynamic digital textbooks into classroom instruction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at District Administration.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|7 min
|Dogen
|220,111
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|11 hr
|karally
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|11 hr
|Sinersareweall
|585
|Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi...
|Mar 6
|averagejoe
|1
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|Mar 3
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Richard1366
|2
|Handy Mandy
|Feb 24
|old friend
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC