Louisiana can move up in national rankings if state invests in its people: Editorial

9 hrs ago

With repeated cuts to health care and higher education over the past decade and the highest incarceration rate in the world, it's no wonder Louisiana ranked last on U.S. News & World Report's recent "Best States" list. But coming in last place still stings.

