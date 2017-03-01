Louisiana budget fix officially put in place, with John Bel Edwards' signature
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards signed the budget bill that helped close Louisiana's $304 million midyear budget deficit Friday . that brings Louisiana's finances into balance -- at least until July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|8 min
|replaytime
|219,714
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|14 hr
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Wed
|Richard1366
|2
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Feb 26
|Phyllis sisk 4
|579
|Handy Mandy
|Feb 24
|old friend
|2
|Obama Dozed - People Froze AKA Obama's Katrina (Feb '09)
|Feb 24
|Jaydon
|2,068
|Lachip Medicaid/Amerigroup
|Feb 17
|Kelkel2017
|1
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC