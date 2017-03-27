Louisiana auditor finds water rates don't cover costs
St. Joseph citizens, from left, Jyron Patterson and Kiara Idleburgh, signing, pick up bottled water because of high concentrations of lead in their drinking water Thursday Dec. 29, 2016, in St. Joseph, La. Mae Scott and Pastor Donald Scott, right, distribute the bags of water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|9 min
|OUCH
|220,733
|Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|lani
|4
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|Mar 13
|karally
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Mar 13
|Sinersareweall
|585
|Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi...
|Mar 6
|averagejoe
|1
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|Mar 3
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Richard1366
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC