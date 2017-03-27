Louisiana adds 200 jobs over 12 month...

Louisiana adds 200 jobs over 12 months through February as...

10 hrs ago

Five of Louisiana's nine metro areas added jobs over the 12 months ending Feb. 28, with Baton Rouge and Lake Charles leading the charge. New Orleans, Hammond and Monroe also added jobs, according to a preliminary report from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

