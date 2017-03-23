Little improvement expected for Louis...

Little improvement expected for Louisiana lumber market over next two years

3 hrs ago

Unless the U.S. housing market improves, Louisiana's forestry industry is expected to stagnate through 2018, LSU AgCenter Economist Shaun Tanger forecasts. Tanger says the number of housing starts drives much of the lumber market, and only slight improvements are projected for 2017.

