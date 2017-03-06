LDWF agent shot while on duty returns home
An enforcement agent for the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries who was shot in a January traffic stop is back home in Ouachita Parish, but multiple surgeries from returning to work. Tyler Wheeler tells The News-Star he's awaiting surgeries to reattach a portion of his skull and to repair jaw damage.
