Lawyer who ousted bidders for Louisia...

Lawyer who ousted bidders for Louisiana flood recovery contract...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Broussard resident Randy Comeaux asks about flood recovery funding during a meeting of the Restore Louisiana Task Force on Feb. 3 at the Youngsville Sports Complex Recreation Center. State officials are seeking a firm or joint venture to manage a huge $1.6 billion flood-recovery effort, which aims to help homeowners with repairs, but a legal tussle has erupted over the bid process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 2 hr dad1 220,541
Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15) Mar 20 lani 4
Would you date with People with Herpes? Mar 13 karally 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Mar 13 Sinersareweall 585
Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi... Mar 6 averagejoe 1
News Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ... Mar 3 Palin s Turkey Th... 4
good child custody lawyer (Mar '16) Mar 1 Richard1366 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,485 • Total comments across all topics: 279,784,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC