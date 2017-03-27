LABI's Waguespack pokes Edwards tax delay, promotes Louisiana Legislative outlook
In the age of rapid response, social media, President and CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry took to twitter to apparently poke the Democrat Governor and to promote his own tour of his own legislative package, or legislative outlook tour, beginning today. Today, Stephen Waguespack of LABI tweeted in response to The Advocate's Tyler Bridges article that John Bel Edwards would be delaying his release of his tax overhaul package that was scheduled for today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BayouBuzz.com.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|36 min
|Dogen
|220,717
|Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|lani
|4
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|Mar 13
|karally
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Mar 13
|Sinersareweall
|585
|Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi...
|Mar 6
|averagejoe
|1
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|Mar 3
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Richard1366
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC