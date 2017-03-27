LABI's Waguespack pokes Edwards tax d...

LABI's Waguespack pokes Edwards tax delay, promotes Louisiana Legislative outlook

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: BayouBuzz.com

In the age of rapid response, social media, President and CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry took to twitter to apparently poke the Democrat Governor and to promote his own tour of his own legislative package, or legislative outlook tour, beginning today. Today, Stephen Waguespack of LABI tweeted in response to The Advocate's Tyler Bridges article that John Bel Edwards would be delaying his release of his tax overhaul package that was scheduled for today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BayouBuzz.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 36 min Dogen 220,717
Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15) Mar 20 lani 4
Would you date with People with Herpes? Mar 13 karally 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Mar 13 Sinersareweall 585
Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi... Mar 6 averagejoe 1
News Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ... Mar 3 Palin s Turkey Th... 4
good child custody lawyer (Mar '16) Mar 1 Richard1366 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,393 • Total comments across all topics: 279,864,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC