LABI's Waguespack pokes Edwards tax delay, promotes Louisiana Legislative outlook

In the age of rapid response, social media, President and CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry took to twitter to apparently poke the Democrat Governor and to promote his own tour of his own legislative package, or legislative outlook tour, beginning today. Today, Stephen Waguespack of LABI tweeted in response to The Advocate's Tyler Bridges article that John Bel Edwards would be delaying his release of his tax overhaul package that was scheduled for today.

