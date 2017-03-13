Knight et al. on Louisiana's Reentry ...

Knight et al. on Louisiana's Reentry Court

This article describes a reentry court program with a number of unusual and "exportable" features that was first established in Louisiana's 22nd Judicial District and now being implemented statewide. Under the leadership of Judge William Knight, the program targets "high risk/high needs" offenders with multiple prior felony convictions for nonviolent property and substance abuse offenses who often face prison sentences of 10-25 years but, pursuant to specially enacted legislation, are released after serving two years in prison to then participate in the community-based reentry court program.

