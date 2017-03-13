Knight et al. on Louisiana's Reentry Court
This article describes a reentry court program with a number of unusual and "exportable" features that was first established in Louisiana's 22nd Judicial District and now being implemented statewide. Under the leadership of Judge William Knight, the program targets "high risk/high needs" offenders with multiple prior felony convictions for nonviolent property and substance abuse offenses who often face prison sentences of 10-25 years but, pursuant to specially enacted legislation, are released after serving two years in prison to then participate in the community-based reentry court program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CrimProf Blog.
Add your comments below
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|7 min
|dad1
|220,177
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|Mon
|karally
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Mon
|Sinersareweall
|585
|Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi...
|Mar 6
|averagejoe
|1
|Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ...
|Mar 3
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|4
|good child custody lawyer (Mar '16)
|Mar 1
|Richard1366
|2
|Handy Mandy
|Feb 24
|old friend
|2
Find what you want!
Search Louisiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC