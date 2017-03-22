Judge: Louisiana law violates refugee...

Judge: Louisiana law violates refugee's right to marry

A year ago, a state law blocked a U.S. citizen born in a refugee camp from getting married in Louisiana. A court victory Wednesday means the man and his fiancee are free to make wedding plans.

