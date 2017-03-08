Jim Brown: Louisiana governor for pre...

Jim Brown: Louisiana governor for president?

John Bel Edwards for president? The Louisiana governor is being touted as a Democratic Party contender on the national front. Just a little over a year in his present job, it may be a sign of the few future contenders the Democrats have available.

