JBE spending governance leads to Louisiana's lower credit ratings

Over a year after Moody's Investors Service started the trend just over a month after Edwards took office and had led the Legislature into special session to deal with fiscal issues followed by Fitch Ratings months later, S&P Ratings completed the sweep of lowering the state's credit rating. Additionally, Moody's reaffirmed its negative outlook, meaning it anticipated more likely a downgrade to come in the future than the rating maintaining, which at present makes Louisiana one of the lowest rated states in the nation.

