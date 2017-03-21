JBE spending governance leads to Loui...

JBE spending governance leads to Louisiana's lower credit ratings

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: BayouBuzz.com

Over a year after Moody's Investors Service started the trend just over a month after Edwards took office and had led the Legislature into special session to deal with fiscal issues followed by Fitch Ratings months later, S&P Ratings completed the sweep of lowering the state's credit rating. Additionally, Moody's reaffirmed its negative outlook, meaning it anticipated more likely a downgrade to come in the future than the rating maintaining, which at present makes Louisiana one of the lowest rated states in the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BayouBuzz.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Louisiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11) 3 hr Subduction Zone 220,494
Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15) Mon lani 4
Would you date with People with Herpes? Mar 13 karally 1
Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11) Mar 13 Sinersareweall 585
Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi... Mar 6 averagejoe 1
News Climate change threatens to wash away couple's ... Mar 3 Palin s Turkey Th... 4
good child custody lawyer (Mar '16) Mar 1 Richard1366 2
See all Louisiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Louisiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,428 • Total comments across all topics: 279,737,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC