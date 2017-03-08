James Gill: How does a 'disgraced' FBI agent make a living in Louisiana? 'anti-Muslim witch-hunts'

The Southern Poverty Law Center says John Guandolo is "a disgraced ex-FBI agent" who now makes a living from "anti-Muslim witch-hunts." The SPLC notes that Rapides Parish DA Phillip Terrell, who is sponsoring Guandolo's outfit this week, used to practice law with a prominent klansman, Greg Aymoond, who died in 2012.

