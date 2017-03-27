In St. Bernard Parish, fishers wary of Louisiana's plan to save coast
Along Louisiana 46 near Shell Beach , dead trees still line the old Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet , closed since 2009. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dug the channel in the 1960s as a shortcut for big ships between the Gulf of Mexico and the Industrial Canal , but St. Bernard Parish fishers blame it for killing cypress trees and speeding erosion of the marsh that historically buffered their communities from storm surge.
