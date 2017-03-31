In Louisiana parishes, number of people receiving disability benefits ...
A lengthy Washington Post story published March 30 profiles an Alabama man's experience applying for disability benefits to illustrate a larger point: applications for benefits are on the rise in economically depressed rural America. The story suggests that confluence of scarce jobs, poor access to health care and socio-emotional factors such as declining family and community connections may have contributed to the rise in the number of people whose health has deteriorated enough - or whose prospects are bleak enough - to turn to disability benefits, particularly in rural regions.
Louisiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Evolution vs. Creation (Jul '11)
|10 hr
|Dado
|220,768
|Pagan holidays. Corrections made in spelling. ...
|Thu
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
|Paga Holidays
|Thu
|Sister Annette Paige
|1
|Effective weightloss program in 2 months (Sep '15)
|Mar 20
|lani
|4
|Would you date with People with Herpes?
|Mar 13
|karally
|1
|Jimmy Swaggart Ministries Faces New Scandal (Aug '11)
|Mar 13
|Sinersareweall
|585
|Equity Crowdfunding Survey (A Survey for Louisi...
|Mar 6
|averagejoe
|1
