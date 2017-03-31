In Louisiana parishes, number of people receiving disability benefits ...

A lengthy Washington Post story published March 30 profiles an Alabama man's experience applying for disability benefits to illustrate a larger point: applications for benefits are on the rise in economically depressed rural America. The story suggests that confluence of scarce jobs, poor access to health care and socio-emotional factors such as declining family and community connections may have contributed to the rise in the number of people whose health has deteriorated enough - or whose prospects are bleak enough - to turn to disability benefits, particularly in rural regions.

